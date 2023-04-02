Farm Online

Rare Breeds Trust of Australia's Katy Brown calls for work on agricultural gene bank

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
April 2 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rare Breeds Trust of Australia pig group coordinator Katy Brown is calling for a national gene bank to help keep native breeds of livestock thriving in Australia. Picture by Philippe Perez
Rare Breeds Trust of Australia pig group coordinator Katy Brown is calling for a national gene bank to help keep native breeds of livestock thriving in Australia. Picture by Philippe Perez

There are calls for the federal government to commit to a national gene bank for livestock in Australia as concerns over the reduced size of purebred and native livestock in the country grow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.