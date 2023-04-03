Farm Online
Government says desalinisation plant is not needed to boost water supplies this year

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
April 3 2023 - 12:00pm
Melbourne's costly desalinisation plant will not be needed this year, the government has declared.
The Victorian government will not be ordering any drinking water from its big desalination plant this year as many regions still recover from last year's floods.

