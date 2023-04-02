Farm Online
Saputo to sell milk factories to Coles for $105 million

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
Updated April 3 2023 - 11:10am, first published 9:00am
Coles is buying two milk factories used to process its own brand milk. File picture
Coles plans to buy milk factories in Sydney and Melbourne from Canadian giant Saputo for $105 million.

