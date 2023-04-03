One of the Murray River's iconic hotels has been sold for $4 million.
The Echuca Hotel has been on the market for almost a year and Ray White Rural has now listed the pub as sold.
Established in 1858, the Echuca Hotel sits within the historic Port of Echuca precinct - home to the largest inland port in Australia and the largest operating fleet of paddle steamers in the world.
The hotel was built by one of the town's founders, Henry Hopwood, who also built the Bridge Hotel.
More than 600,000 overnight visitors are lured each year to Echuca because of its proximity to Melbourne and its riverboat history.
Tourism is said to be worth about $170 million into a local economy devastated by flooding last year.
The High Street hotel run by owner-operator David Connally is a landmark of the town with multiple bars, bistro, outdoor spaces, accommodation and onsite car park.
It was only the third time in more than 50 years to be offered for sale.
The hotel is located on a large 2668 square metre block with double street frontage over two levels.
It came with a pokies licence for 30 machines and a TAB outlet.
It has views of the Campaspe River and 12 motel units.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
