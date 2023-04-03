Variability a feature of a decaying La Nina

Variable weather patterns, and therefore rainfall, can be a feature with a decaying La Nina event, and this has been the case in the past month. While centres such as Tamworth with 216 millimetres had its wettest March in more than 120 years and Gunnedah with 218mm its wettest March for 80 years, not that far away Dubbo had just 21mm or just 30 per cent of its average.

