Police, biosecurity officers seize 38t of beef, pig, avian meat and turtles

By Shan Goodwin
Updated April 3 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 2:06pm
Frozen bird meat seized in one of the country's biggest biosecurity material crackdowns. Picture DAFF.
A MASSIVE haul of 38 tonnes of high-risk biosecurity material, including boxes of avian, beef and pig meat, turtles, frogs legs and raw prawns, has been seized in raid on a Western Sydney warehouse and various locations connected to the business.

