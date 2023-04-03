A MASSIVE haul of 38 tonnes of high-risk biosecurity material, including boxes of avian, beef and pig meat, turtles, frogs legs and raw prawns, has been seized in raid on a Western Sydney warehouse and various locations connected to the business.
Biosecurity officers and the Australian Federal Police joined forces in the high-level Operation Avoca which has arguably circumvented a significant risk to Australia's livestock and agriculture industries.
It took seven six-metre shipping containers to remove the high-risk goods.
The operation kicked off in mid February when a Department of Agriculture biosecurity officer noted suspicious boxes of goods at a routine inspection in NSW. That led to a warrant being executed two days later on the warehouse where the risky products were uncovered.
Less than a week later, the police assisted biosecurity staff to execute multiple warrants at various locations in NSW involving both individuals and businesses in relation to the investigation.
Around 250 tonnes of goods were examined at the warehouse alone.
Department secretary and Australia's Director of Biosecurity Andrew Metcalfe used the announcement of the haul to issue the warning that anyone who intentionally tries to circumvent biosecurity laws could face penalties of up to 10 years imprisonment and fines of up to $1,375,000 for an individual, or $6,875,000 for a company.
"The secured goods could have posed an unacceptable risk of introducing disease and pest for plants and animals alike," he said.
The investigation remains ongoing and Mr Metcalfe said the department would collaborate with the Australian Federal Police and Australian Border Force throughout the next phase of the investigation.
A total of 3000 Department of Agriculture people are now foccussed on biosecurity, it was revealed at this year's Australian Bureau of Agriculture Resource Economics conference in Canberra.
Mr Metcalfe said Australia was a great trading nation in agriculture.
While it only produced between 1 and 2 per cent of world agricultural produce, it exported around 70pc of that and this year that would equate to a new record of $75 billion worth, he said.
On top of that, 92pc of what Australians consumer is grown in Australia.
Keeping Australia free of animal and plant disease was crucial not just to agriculture industries but the entire Australian economy, the conference was told.
The session on preparing for animal disease incursions at the conference drew one of the biggest crowds at the conference.
NSW Farmers said the operation could have ripped a COVID-sized hole in the economy.
President Xavier Martin called for more resources to defend Australia's food production.
"The biosecurity officers who detected and seized these containers of material deserve to be praised for their efforts, but it does point to a major problem with our biosecurity system," Mr Martin said.
"The very fact that seven twenty-foot shipping containers filled with illegal products slipped through our system is a big cause for concern.
"Smugglers seem to be treating our border controls like a lucky dip, hoping they can get away with it, so if the government can find billions for nuclear submarines and Olympic Games they can surely find the money to build a stronger biosecurity system."
Mr Martin said biosecurity threats were very hard to get rid of once they arrived, and were incredibly costly, so it was far better to spend on prevention.
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
