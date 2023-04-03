Another incredible result for farm land in South Australia, today's action was in the Mid North where a whopping $2.6 million for just 240 acres.
The bids came thick and fast for two small blocks - one at Riverton and the other at Rhynie.
The crowd in the Riverton Town Hall was silenced by the ferocity of the bidding at the auction conducted by Ray White auctioneer Geoff Schell.
The old town hall hosted today's auctions in the heart of Gilbert Valley and about 90 minutes north of Adelaide.
Up for auction was two small blocks located after five kilometres from each other in the highly regarded areas of Rhynie and Riverton, the Rhynie block borders the town.
Two lots were offered by Ray White Real Estate for auction.
Lot one was Kemps at Rhynie which takes in 73 hectares (180 acres) which got away in quick time with a bid of $900,000.
From there it was a contest among several bidders to push the price along to $2 million as the hammer fell.
A result of $11,111 per acre for the owner.
Lot two was Kemps at Riverton across 24ha (59 acres).
Again the auction was under way quickly with an opening bid of $400,000 and it was also pushed along quickly to $625,000, a result of $10,932/ac.
Both were described as fully arable with rich soils suited to a mix of farming including broadacre cropping, hay and livestock production.
The long term annual average rainfall is 526mm.
SA mains water is connected to both properties.
They were both said to be well managed and ideal for farm build up or investment.
Agents said both properties have easy access to grain terminals and livestock markets and industry leading agronomic practices had been used across both blocks.
Winning bidders were to be granted access to the property for tillage rights through vendor agreement.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
