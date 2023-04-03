Farm Online
Another big day of farm auctions, SA's Mid North land sells for more than $11,100 per acre

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated April 3 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 3:30pm
FarmBuy Real Estate

Another incredible result for farm land in South Australia, today's action was in the Mid North where a whopping $2.6 million for just 240 acres.

