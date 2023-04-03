ANOTHER major multi-national food manufacturer has signed up to the sustainability program the Cool Soils Initiative.
PepsiCo Australia New Zealand announced it was joining the initiative, which works with grain growers to test and validate management practices which can mitigate on-farm greenhouse gas emissions.
The additions of Pepsi to the initiative will also mean canola is involved in the program for the first time.
Pepsi is a major consumer of Australian canola oil, using around 20,000 tonnes per annum to make its major snack brands such as Smith's Chips and Doritos.
The addition of Pepsi further extends the reach of the project, which currently works with more than 180 wheat and grain farmers in regional farming systems groups, with support from a diverse range of agribusiness, food manufacturers and researchers such as Mars Petcare, Kellogg, Manildra Group, Allied Pinnacle, Corson, Charles Sturt University and the Food Agility CRC.
The project's farmer members are spread throughout NSW and northern Victoria, with four farmer research groups, Riverine Plains, Farm Link, the Irrigated Research and Extension Committee and Central West Farming Systems initiative partners.
The majority of the canola used by PepsiCo is sourced from regions where the Cool Soils Initiative is active.
Brent Gapes, sustainability manager, ANZ at PepsiCo, said his company was looking to improve sustainability outcomes.
"As one of Australia's largest snack manufacturers we recognise we have a real responsibility to invest in improving the sustainability of our supply chain," he said.
"Bringing canola into the Cool Soil Initiative is another first for us on this journey - delivering real benefits to our customers, partners, consumers and the industry at large."
Cassandra Schefe, project lead for the Cool Soil Initiative further supported the collaborative approach.
"The only way we are going to provide clear alignment and mutual benefit for farmers and supply chain partners is if we work together in a pre-competitive collaboration for common sustainability outcomes," Dr Schefe said.
"The support of PepsiCo enables further expansion of impact of the Cool Soil Initiative, while validating our farmer-focused, whole of industry approach."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
