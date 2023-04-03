CROP Capsules, the business specialising in the mass release of beneficial insects into crops to target pest species is upbeat about early trial results in canola.
The company, which has built a presence in the cotton industry where its beneficial wasp species target Silverleaf whitefly, is looking to expand into canola.
"Aphids are a major pest in canola and we're looking to expand our product offering into that space," said Crop Capsules team leader Adam Perkins.
He said there was more diversity in the canola pests, with various species having the potential to cause damage, such as turnip aphid, cabbage aphid and green peach aphid.
"With this in mind we have come up with a similar multi-species approach to control, with our capsules we've used in trials containing three different species of parasitic wasp each with different attributes, which means hopefully we can get good control whatever the pest species of aphid is," he said.
Mr Perkins said the technology had been proven in cotton.
"The capsules are spread out aerially via a light aircraft and the growers have been pleased with the result."
"There have been good levels of control at a price point comparable to industry leading insecticide chemistry."
He said the advance of canola into northern cropping areas meant it was a natural fit for the next stage of development for the Wee Waa, NSW, based business.
"There are a lot of growers out there growing both, there will be some differences, given canola is a winter crop and cotton a summer crop, but overall the concept will remain much the same."
"Growers are happy to have a non-insecticide option available that can help them keep pest species populations below that economically damaging threshold.
"The Crop Capsule concept is not about complete control but it is about bringing numbers back to a manageable level."
In cotton, a single parasitic wasp species, Eretmocereus hayati, is used.
The female hayati wasp exclusively parasitises SLW nymphs.
Making the capsules requires working in with commercial-scale insectaries to mass-rear the beneficial wasps.
Mr Perkins said using state-of-the-art technology drawn from the food and pharmaceutical sectors, precise numbers of wasp eggs, both male and female, are filled into a compostable bioplastic capsule made of corn starch and vegetable oil.
From there, once the capsules head to the customer, a purpose designed applicator unit mounted in a light aircraft distributes capsules at a rate of between one and three capsules per hectare.
He said because of the light load compared to a spray planes could achieve coverage rates in excess of 500 hectares per hour.
GPS technology plays a key role in ensuring the capsules are accurately placed.
The applicator units predictive software generates individual capsule placement co-ordinates in the field, down to two metre accuracy, that allow growers, agronomists and researchers to assess in-field parasitism efficacy.
Once out in the paddock, the wasps emerge from the capsule in one to three days.
They mate quickly and the female wasp departs, actively seeking out, over ranges in excess of 100 metres, the eggs of the pest SLW that are often hidden on the under-surface of the leaf.
Mr Perkins said the results in cotton had been strong.
"Cotton farms using Crop Capsules over the past three seasons have reduced their use of traditional SLW insecticides by more than 90 per cent."
He said canola trials would continue this year in northern and central west NSW to assess the suppressive effect of a mix of beneficial parasitic wasps on aphids.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
