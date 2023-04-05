John and Jodi Lehmann's sprawling Redcliffe Station is on the market.
One of the unique qualities of this 24,410 hectare (60,318 acre) outback station near Burra is that it is just 200km from Adelaide.
With a carrying capacity of between 9000-10,000 DSE, Redcliffe is considered one of South Australia's blue ribbon pastoral properties.
The Lehmann's sold their mixed farming property at Mount Bryan in 2014 to move to Redcliffe, just on the eve of a devastating drought.
But in recent years the station, along with most of the rest of the state, has blossomed on the back of three years of La Nina rains.
Those dry years convinced the Lehmanns to look beyond sheep and they opened the station to Farmstay tourists wanting that outback experience in 2020.
Redcliffe's skies are said to be some of the darkest in the world, perfect for stargazing.
Redcliffe provides uniquely Australian accommodation in 100-year-old sandstone shearers' quarters, for groups of up to 21 people.
Today it is on the market through an expressions of interest campaign from Elders Real Estate, closing on May 12.
The property's average annual rainfall is 225-250mm.
The Crown Lease consists of three titles in the lower north-east pastoral district - 63km east of Burra and 55km west of Morgan.
This easy to muster property is smothered with a range of saltbush, blue bush combined with native spear-grass, bindii, native clovers and native scrub.
This property has wide open grasslands ideal for a ewe base breeding program and has an established feedlot to finish excess stock for market.
The station has two stone homesteads strategically set 12km apart at contrasting ends of the property Northern and Southern.
Combined with the main homestead is the shearers quarters and renovated amenities, six-stand shearing shed, machinery sheds and a workshop facility.
Mains power is connected to both homesteads and most of the outlined amenities.
The southern homestead "Oakleigh" houses the 3000 head feedlot which accesses the sealed Burra/ Morgan Road.
The owners say mobile coverage is accessible over the property with excellent UHF coverage to benefit all mustering operations.
The property has the added benefit of permanent water supply provided by six bores of varying depths and water quality.
One bore is connected to the mains power supply and is piped through the property and connects to the 3000 head feedlot.
There are 16 major dams spread throughout the property and several extra smaller opportunistic dams.
There are five sets of sheep yards spread over the property to give great access to lambing marking, crutching trailer access and sheep management projects.
The Oakleigh yards are also available for goat containment and transporting to markets.
Most of the yards are placed strategically to give access to multiple paddock mustering options.
The property is divided into 16 paddocks with five holding paddocks with the majority of the fencing being new or reconditioned.
For more information contact Miles Cockington from Elders on 0418 859417.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
