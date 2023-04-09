Concerns over US winter wheat crop

Kansas City Board of Trade wheat futures pushed higher through last week on concerns over the United States winter wheat crop conditions.
KCBT wheat is a "hard" red winter wheat contract akin to APW1 grade Australian wheat.
The commonly referred to Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures are "soft" red winter wheat which is similar to ASW1 Australian wheat.
The US winter wheat crop went into dormancy under snow in relatively poor shape.
The US Department of Agriculture rated the US winter wheat crop at just 34 per cent good-to-excellent in its last crop condition report at the end of November.
This compares with the five-year average rating of 49pc good-to-excellent at the same time of year.
At time of writing the USDA had not yet released its first crop condition report post the dormancy period. This was expected to be released on April 3 and will be readily watched by markets.
What was released by the USDA at the end of March was the US Prospective Plantings and quarterly US Grains Stocks reports.
The USDA estimated the area planted to wheat in the US at 49.85 million acres, which is up from 45.74 million last season and was generally considered above market expectations.
If planted acres are "above" market expectations, it's likely to put downward pressure on prices.
If we dig a little deeper, however, we find most of the increase in wheat acres (4.23 million) was in the already planted winter wheat crop, which as highlighted was in poor shape before dormancy.
Higher protein spring wheat acres were projected to fall 0.26 million from last year to 10.6 million.
US corn acres are expected to increase to 92 million acres from 88.58 million, and soybeans are expected to be up slightly from last year at 87.5 million acres.
Remember the northern hemisphere spring crops of spring wheat, corn, soybeans, barley, canola and other minor crops such as oats and pulses are still to be planted.
There is some way to go for these expectations to be realised, and then the crop needs to grow.
Supportive to prices were the USDA estimating US wheat, corn and soybean stocks all lower than the same time last year.
Also supporting prices is the Russians talking about imposing market mechanisms such as nationalising their grain exports to keep prices up.
Interesting times, particularly with the speculators still holding a large net short position in CBOT wheat as explained in last week's article.
