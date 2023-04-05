The home block has been carved off this former dairy farm in western Victoria for separate sales.
The homestead and the old dairy are being sold on five hectares at Boorcan while the farm land across 64ha (159 acres) is being sold separately.
Charles Stewart and Co have listed the home block for sale at $500,000 and the farm land at $7500/acre, or about $1.2 million.
The former dairy farm is at Boorcan, between Camperdown and Terang.
The farm land is divided into 18 main paddocks ranging in size from 2-5 hectares on grey loam and heavy loam soils on a clay base.
Average annual rainfall is 825mm.
Located on the carved off farm land is a three-bay hayshed, enclosed on three sides.
The property is connected to town water which feeds to concrete troughs in each paddock.
Boundary fencing is predominately posts with ringlock with an electric stand off wire. The internal fences are mainly ringlock with pine posts.
There are established native shelter belts strategically positioned throughout the property.
Adjoining this land is the homestead block, including the four-bedroom home.
The kitchen was refurbished five years ago.
The extensive gardens include an orchard.
The property has a bore with a submissible pump, Otway water and three 5000 gallon rain water tanks.
This block includes the machinery shed, garage, workshop, hay shed , calf sheds and cattle yards.
The disused dairy is a 15 aside herringbone with auto wash system.
It has an auto feed system, two grain silos and a pellet silo, 150 cow capacity dairy yard.
For more information contact Alister Nash on 0427 932264.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
