THE FOUNDER of an innovative Internet of Things based pest detection system believes there could be good application for the product in the grains industry.
Currently Rapid Aim systems are used primarily in horticulture in products ranging from tree crops to vegetables such as chillies.
Speaking at the Australian Summer Grains Conference on the Gold Coast last month Rapid Aim founder Nancy Schellhorn said she saw a real fit for the technology as an early alarm system for mega pests.
"Pest species such as armyworms, budworms and boll worms are globally destructive and are increasingly causing more damage to crops here in Australia," Dr Schellhorn said.
She said Australian farmers were spending increasingly large amounts in controlling pest species.
"With the influx of an exotic pest like fall armyworm you could see maize and sorghum growers spending up to $200 a hectare in control when a few years ago they were spending, that's a big cut in margins."
"Having something like Rapid Aim could help people make more targeted decisions by knowing what species they have in the paddock and where they are, it can help make up their mind whether they need to take action or not."
The Rapid Aim system works not by using cameras but low power sensors, which only require a change of batteries once every 18 months.
Dr Schellhorn said developers had made a point of coming up with an easy to use product that could be utilised in areas with low connectivity.
"It's a matter of downloading the app, then plug and play and then you can move away from time-consuming manual trapping that does not give you the data until after the damage is being done."
"We were also aware of Australia's black spots and we've come up with a product that only requires a narrow band to function, it will work in areas where your phone will not."
She said the system was easily scaleable, allowing growers to ramp up their sample points if they thought there were specific hot spots within the paddock.
In terms of accuracy, Dr Schellhorn said there was a 90pc fit between Rapid Aim's modelled and observed numbers.
"It's difficult to fit the big peaks in pest numbers but the trends fit extremely well, it really highly highlights the benefits of real time data flow to growers enabling them to make timely decisions."
"Farmers armed with this information can move their insecticide program to a better timing, to better locations, targeting pest hot spots allowing variable rate application to cut down overall costs."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
