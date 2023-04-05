A common lament over recent decades has been that every time Australian food companies look like they are on the road to some form of international significance they don't remain Australian.
We have seen the iconic brands of Arnotts, Tooheys, Golden Circle, Uncle Tobys, Four'n Twenty Pies and some of our dairy assets move into offshore ownership.
Of more recent significance, the three major salmon producers in Australia have all moved into foreign hands in some form to Brazil, Canada and New Zealand interests.
In meat processing, Brazilian company JBS Foods Australia is already a prominent player in the Australian sector.
ALSO IN BEEF:
JBS Friboi became the world's largest beef processor in 2007 with their purchase of Swift & Co in the US, which owned Swift & Co in Australia (the former Australia Meat Holdings), then this country's largest beef processor.
With further acquisitions since 2007 they remain the largest red meat processor in the Australian industry having diversified into sheepmeat, pork and smallgoods.
Brazilian meat processor Minerva Foods purchased The Australian Lamb Company in Victoria last year along with earlier two sheepmeat plants in WA.
The Australian meat processing sector has always attracted foreign investment, most of it until recently from customer markets like England, the US, Japan and China looking to extend greater control (and profits) over temperature-sensitive supply chains.
Some of the sensitivity to foreign investment is a patriotic one and understandable in instances when talking food security, but in most cases the benefits easily outweigh any negatives.
That starts with access to scarce capital not available in Australia for further development of the business, access to the latest overseas technology and access to key export markets like the UK, the US and Japan where investors can have key distribution channels already established.
With 70pc-plus of our beef and sheepmeat production going to export, Australia has a high profile internationally and combined with our world's best practice production systems, we are more likely to be targets for foreign investment when combined with our low sovereign risk.
Our history of foreign investment in meat processing goes back over 110 years to the arrival of UK powerhouse Thomas Borthwick & Sons in Victoria in 1905, believed to be the first wholly foreign-owned company to build meat processing facilities in Australia.
American processing giant Swift & Co began building processing facilities on the Brisbane River in 1912 and at the outbreak of WW1 the US was Australia's second largest beef export market, taking over 7000 tonnes.
WW1 essentially put an end to US market exports but Swift came back after the war and remained a major processor in Australia until the 1970s.
In the early 1930s the Vesty Group in the UK had substantial South American investments in meat processing servicing the British market.
"Imperial Preference" agreements signed in 1932 saw South American access to the UK reduced while Australian access increased.
That caused a re-positioning, the most famous of which was the payment by Lord Vesty of 1.5 million pounds to purchase the then largest Australian processor William Angliss & Co in 1934. Imperial Preference became a catalyst for a number of depression era takeovers which included Wilson Packing from the US buying Brisbane Wholesale Meats in 1936.
After WW2 we saw a second wave of foreign investment with Canadian giant Canada Packers entering into joint ventures with a number of local processors including a then small operator in southern Queensland, Teys Bros.
As the US beef import market surged into life after 1960, Australia had five large international operators, Vesty/Angliss, Borthwick, Swift, Wilson and Canada Packers.
In the years after the 1974 beef collapse, four of those five foreign players left Australia, a structural change unforeseen in the early 1970s.
As the Japanese market gradually recovered from the collapse, we saw a gradual wave of Japanese investment including Nippon Meat Packers, Zenchiku, Mitsui, Itoham, C.Itoh, Sumikin Bussan, Nisho Iwai, Hannan, Marebeni and Mitsubishi. Others followed.
This level of investment certainly contributed to the maintenance of consistent supply chains in Japan especially after the removal of quotas in 1991.
Big US packer Cargill had establshed a presence in Australia in 1967 with interests in grain exports. It didn't enter the beef processing sector until 1991 with the purchase of the Wagga Wagga beef plant from Metro Meat. They subsequently entered into a joint venture with Teys Bros.
The Chinese Investment Bank (CITIC) bought what remained of Metro Meat in 1993 and over the interceding years we also saw foreign investment in the sector from New Zealand, Belgium, the US, Germany, Singapore and Malaysia, all with varying levels of success.
While there was keen interest from Korea after their domestic market liberalised around the turn of the century, we did not see the same capital flows into Australian meat processing that occurred from Japan.
As the years went by the level of Japanese investment also rationalised.
In the last two decades it has been Chinese and Brazilian capital that has led the way.
Analysts argue that unlike the customer-driven UK, US, Japanese and Chinese investment of the last 100 years, the Brazilian investment is more about Australia's location to future markets in Asia and our very valuable health and hygiene status.
Our market access arrangements and export focus, the envy of most other countries, is also a contributing factor.
Foreign investment in meat processing in Australia is not new and has often been a catalyst for Australian firms to lift their own levels of investment and technology to remain competitive.
At the same time the Australian industry has always encouraged foreign players to participate as a responsible contributor to the industry's overall domestic and international success.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.