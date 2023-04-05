Farm Online
Home/Beef

What Brazil sees in Aussie meat processing: Over the Hooks

By Steve Martyn
April 6 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brazilian meat processor Minerva Foods has made several purchases in the sheepmeat space in Australia in recent years. Picture via Shutterstock.
Brazilian meat processor Minerva Foods has made several purchases in the sheepmeat space in Australia in recent years. Picture via Shutterstock.

A common lament over recent decades has been that every time Australian food companies look like they are on the road to some form of international significance they don't remain Australian.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.