It is farmers who live in the driest places of the state who often dream of retiring to the wettest places.
In the Mallee, grain cockies wanting to "blow out the dust" might choose Swan Hill, Mildura, Kerang or even Echuca - to be near a river.
After a life spent waiting for it to rain, they might even consider Weeaproinah.
Not many have ever visited this Otway Ranges hideaway in the far south-west population 11, but most would have heard of it.
Any regular listener of the ABC's Countryhour would have heard of Weeaproinah, it often tops the list of the biggest rainfall totals for that day.
Consider then buying your own 17 hectare (43 acre) block in the heart of the Great Otway National Park right at Weeaproinah.
Here your biggest job of the day is tipping the water out of the gauge.
Annual average rainfall here is 1937mm, and it rains at least every second day.
The crown for the state's wettest spot shifts a bit year to year, Falls Creek often takes the title but Weeaproinah is a regular winner.
"Welcome to your dreamland," said the agents from Charles Stewart and Co.
Your new soggy block does not have a house, but it does have a permit for one.
It is for sale through expressions of interest closing May 1.
A short distance from Lavers Hill, Apollo Bay and the Johanna surf beach, you will be surrounded by natural beauty at every turn, the agents say.
"You will be awed by the stunning native bush, the plethora of bird and wildlife, and a beautiful hazelnut grove," they say.
"With walking tracks, driving tracks, and an abundance of fauna and flora, you'll never run out of things to explore.
"The top of the Otway's offers an idyllic location to relax, unwind and truly appreciate the beauty of nature."
Plenty of time to wash the dust off.
For more information contact Josh Lamanna on 0417 586032.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
