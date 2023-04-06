Margra Lamb, originating from the lush paddocks of Oberon in the New South Wales Central Tablelands, will feature on the new Qantas international first-class cabin menu, giving high-flyers the chance to taste Australian lamb of the finest eating quality.
Announced as part of a multi-million-dollar overhaul of dining for customers across all flight classes from March 29, Qantas has added Crumbed Margra Lamb Cutlets with Lemon Myrtle Celeriac Puree to the international first-class offering.
All lamb produced under the Margra brand is from the pioneering genetics of the Australian White breed.
Qantas Creative Director of Food, Beverage and Service, Neil Perry, said the addition to the menu was testament to Margra's dedication to growing lamb that delivers an exceptional eating experience.
"Margra Lamb is delicious. It has a long length of flavour and is super clean," Mr Perry said.
Fittingly, international travel inspired the creation of Margra Lamb. Brothers Martin and Graham Gilmore drew inspiration from native haired sheep they encountered in South America and set out to develop a breed a fully haired meat sheep intended for Australian conditions.
After 10 years of careful cross-breeding and genetic refinement to create the perfect product for chefs, they developed the Australian White breed and founded the renowned Tattykeel stud.
Associate Professor Aduli Malau-Aduli of James Cook University was then engaged to help further hone the product, looking at the connection between fat melting points and omega-3 fatty acids to achieve Margra's signature crackling - and become a world-leading eating experience.
Today the Tattykeel and Margra legacy is continued by Graham and his sons, James and Ross.
In September 2022, Margra Lamb partnered with B Corp Certified red meat exporter Paradigm Foods to help grow the global popularity of the meat of the Australian White, while the product is distributed around Sydney and wider New South Wales by Haverick Meats.
"We believe the future of premium lamb lies in the Australian White breed which has been bred specifically for superb eating quality," Paradigm Foods General Manager, Nick Thompson, said.
"Margra is already well-established in leading restaurants, and we're excited to begin supplying Qantas passengers with a new premium menu option.
"Paradigm Foods is committed to making meaningful connections between producers and end consumers, and to telling the unique stories of the people behind the Margra Lamb brand."
