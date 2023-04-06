Farm Online
Home/Newsletter Feed/Beef Newsletter List

Premium lamb from NSW Tablelands to be served on Qantas first class tables

April 6 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Margra Lamb cutlets. Picture supplied.
Margra Lamb cutlets. Picture supplied.

Margra Lamb, originating from the lush paddocks of Oberon in the New South Wales Central Tablelands, will feature on the new Qantas international first-class cabin menu, giving high-flyers the chance to taste Australian lamb of the finest eating quality.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Beef Newsletter List

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.