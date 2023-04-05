Viterra smashes monthly shipping record

SOUTH Australian bulk handler and port operator Viterra smashed its monthly shipping record in March, falling just short of a million tonnes exported from its six ports for the month.
Viterra chief operations officer James Murray said total export tonnages clocked in at 990,000 tonnes, breaking the previous record set in May 2011 by 20,000 tonnes.
"After a record breaking harvest in South Australia, we're extremely pleased to be utilising our network to send our grower customers' grain around the world on behalf of 19 exporters and helping maximise value with strong early season shipments," Mr Murray said.
Over 100 vessels have been loaded from Viterra's ports, heading to 31 different countries, with over 3 million tonnes exported thus far.
Mr Murray said the coordination required to load so much grain started prior to the grain arriving at port.
"It's also a testament to our truck and rail logistics providers who play a key role in moving the grain from upcountry sites to our ports and are operating at full capacity to help us meet the demand."
Headlining the ports was Outer Harbor in Adelaide, which loaded 290,000 tonnes onto vessels, breaking its record previously set in 2013.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
