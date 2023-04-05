Global Dairy Trade prices nosedive again

Farm Online
Global Dairy Trade down 4.7pc at April 4 auction

Carlene Dowie
Carlene Dowie
April 5 2023 - 1:00pm
Global Dairy Trade prices nosedived again at auction on Tuesday night, with the GDT index down 4.7 per cent, the biggest decline this year.

