Australia's largest artificial breeding supplier, Genetics Australia (GA), is entering a landmark joint venture with global herd improvement leader Urus, in a move that will see great benefits for Australian farmers.
US-based Urus is a global leader in products and services for dairy and beef producers for artificial insemination, genetics, reproduction, and farm management systems.
It services more than 80 countries with brands including Genex, Alta Genetics, Peak, Vas and Trans Ova.
The joint venture will be 60 per cent owned by Urus and 40pc owned by GA.
It will have access to the full suite of Genex products and access to the Peak program.
Genetics Australia CEO Anthony Shelly will manage the joint venture, which is subject to approval from the company's members with a postal vote.
The company's chairman Trevor Henry said the joint venture would usher in an exciting new era in Australian herd improvement.
"Combining with Uruus will provide Australian dairy and beef producers with access to market-leading global genetics, technology and advice that simply could not be achieved by GA on its own; and GA will now have access to global markets for its Australian bred and sourced bull lineup," Mr Henry said.
"This will assist in marketing Australian genetics to a global audience."
Mr Henry said the GA board strongly recommended the transaction to members.
"We believe it provides the business with long-term sustainability and access to the best products and services in the world and will enable us to support the development and growth of our staff," he said.
According to Mr Henry, GA had a strong position in the Australian market and was entering the joint venture from a position of strength.
However, the market was becoming increasingly impacted by global trends that it had limited resources to pursue.
"Partnering with one of the large multinational market participants is key to establishing Genetics Australia as a long-term sustainable locally based genetics provider to Australian farmers," he said.
"This is genuinely a win-win and importantly there will be no change to the employees that customers work with, or the brands they see in the market which will remain as Genetics Australia and TLG."
GA CEO Anthony Shelly said the joint venture would benefit members, clients and staff and was a perfect fit for the co-operative.
"All of our negotiations with Urus have focused on how the joint-venture partnership can deliver enhanced products and services to GA's members and the broader market in Australia," he said.
Mr Shelly also said customers wouldn't notice any major changes in the months ahead but over time would see an increased depth of products and more opportunities and support for international clients seeking Australian genetics.
Urus CEO Paul Hunt said Australia was an important market for the business.
"We have had experience here for many years and have looked at ways in which to further commit to the market," he said.
"We firmly believe that we produce the world's leading genetics for the cattle industry and that this can have a significant positive impact for Australian farmers.
"Our Peak division, which produces over 10,000 calves annually and supplies the highest quality genetic material to our business and will do so for the proposed joint venture going forward.
"When this is combined with the products sourced by Genex, we feel that we will quickly be in a position to strongly support Australian farmers."
Genex CEO Huub te Plate said ensuring the cooperative culture of the Genetics Australia business was not lost through the transaction was one of the key areas of focus for both teams.
"The Genex co-operative has striking similarities and is complementary to that of Genetics Australia," he said.
"It is not our intent to change the way Genetics Australia does business, more so to provide additional tools for the joint venture to further succeed in the Australian market."
