The bright lights of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival are a far cry from a dairy farm in the rolling green hills of Millaa Millaa in Far North Queensland.
But for fourth-generation dairy farmer Georgina Humphries the two starkly different worlds will collide next month when the stand-up comedian takes her take on rural life to one of the biggest comedy shows in Australia.
Ms Humphries, 25, is unreservedly passionate about rural life and her upbringing in Millaa Millaa, a dairy community on the Atherton Tablelands.
When she wasn't milking cows with her mother or mixing with buffalos on her father's farm, she was immersing herself in all things poultry, hence the title of her new show, Get Clucked.
"My childhood on the farm was nothing short of a comedy movie, growing up milking cows, showing chickens, being bucked off buffaloes - and I thought it was the norm for every kid," Ms Humphries said.
She will grace the stages at Federation Square from April 10 to 12 and April 17 to 23, entwining her love for chickens and passion for telling small town stories to big city audiences.
Ms Humphries' first foray into comedy came at high school when she entered a school variety concert and later, Australia's biggest stand-up comedy competition for school students called Class Clowns.
She moved to Brisbane and completed a Bachelor of Film Production while starting to do open mic comedy and learning the ropes of the comedy circuit. Brisbane is now her home base.
Last year, Ms Humphries travelled to outback Queensland and delivered free stand-up comedy shows, one of the first female comedians to perform in the Gulf of Carpentaria.
"I think the funny part about my material is that I'm just saying real facts about my life," Ms Humphries said.
"People think it's made up - but it isn't."
Get Clucked draws on Ms Humphries love for showing poultry on the local show circuit.
"I grew up entering my chickens in local shows like Malanda and Atherton," she said.
"It was a huge passion for me, so being able to find humour in something as quirky sounding as chicken showing has been a real hit.
"I also worked at a free-range chicken farm at Mungalli during school.
"I love giving people who are from the land a chance to relate to rural humour and people who haven't had the chance to experience farm life a chance to hear what it's all about."
While Brisbane is home and she is focused on blazing her own trail in stand-up comedy, Ms Humphries' heart will always remain in Millaa Millaa.
"I love it here (in Brisbane) - but every time I go home nothing beats it. So many funny things happen there, it feels like a movie," Ms Humphries said.
"In my show and the gigs I do I try to transport the audience into my world and give them a slice of Millaa. It's too good not to share.
"I've even started being called the Thriller From Millaa Millaa when I go on stage, which is a title I'd be proud to hold. One thing is for sure though - I won't stop until I put Millaa Millaa on the map."
