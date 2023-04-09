Farm Online
Report reveals impact of natural disasters on farmer mental health

By Liv Casben
April 10 2023 - 8:00am
New research shows mental health worsening among farmers as natural disasters take their toll. (JONO SEARLE)
New research shows mental health worsening among farmers as natural disasters take their toll. (JONO SEARLE)

Close to half of Australian farmers have had thoughts of self-harm or suicide, with one in seven unable to get the help they needed.

