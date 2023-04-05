The Liberal Party has joined the National Party in formally opposing the Voice to Parliament proposal.
In an issue that could have major implications for the leadership of Peter Dutton, the Liberal Party room decided to oppose the Voice, rejecting an appeal by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for a bipartisan approach to the proposition.
Following the meeting, Mr Dutton said the Liberal Party wanted to get "the best possible outcomes for Indigenous Australians" but criticised the government for what he called "the Canberra voice".
"Having a Canberra voice is not going to resolve the issues on the ground in Indigenous communities," the Liberal leader said. "It is not going to deliver outcomes on the ground."
Deputy Liberal leader Sussan Ley said the Prime Minister had adopted an "it's my way or the highway" approach.
"[The Prime Minister has attacked] the opposition for seeking the clarity that we want to see how arrangements would actually work. So, I stand here today disappointed with the Prime Minister; disappointed with his approach," Ms Ley said.
Earlier, Mr Albanese accused the Opposition Leader of seeking to undermine support for the Voice.
"The Leader of the Opposition has, with every utterance that he has made, sought to undermine support for a vote at the referendum. That's my assessment. People will make their own assessment," the Prime Minister said.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
