Peter Dutton says Liberals to oppose Voice to Parliament proposal

By Adrian Rollins
Updated April 5 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 3:00pm
The Liberal Party has joined the National Party in formally opposing the Voice to Parliament proposal.

