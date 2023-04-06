How $20,000 bought a 764 hectare cattle property

A FINAL $20,000 bid has secured the 764 hectare (1888 acre) cattle property Pippinford for new owners John and Kate Woodford from Bell.
The Woodfords were one of six registered bidders at the Nutrien Harcourts GDL auction of the exclusion fenced property, which sold for $3,020,000.
That price is equal to about $3927/ha ($1589/acre).
The Woodford also own other country in The Gums district.
Located on Hoadley's Road 17km from The Gums, 40km from Meandarra, and 131km from Dalby, Pippinford was sold by Matthew and Bernadette Paine.
The property is well suited to fattening and backgrounding cattle, comprising of predominantly brigalow/belah melon hole country with a small percentage of lighter country.
The property is currently carrying a good body of feed, consisting of bambatsi, katambora and reclaimer Rhodes grass, creeping blue grass as well as natural pasture species.
Adding to the versatility of the property is that part of the Pippinford has previously been farmed and blade ploughed.
A central pipeline supplies water to 10 troughs and storage tanks backed by five dams spread across the property.
The exclusion fenced property is divided into 11 main paddocks with a laneway system servicing to steel cattle and sheep yards located near the three bedroom house.
There is also an additional two bedroom demountable home, horse yard and stable complex, three silos, workshop, sheds, and mobile phone service.
Marketing was handled by Andrew McCallum, Nutrien Harcourts GDL.
