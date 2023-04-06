Farm Online
Broome abattoir brings in NT cattle by ship as flood damage keeps roads blocked

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
April 7 2023 - 6:30am
Cattle are loaded for shipment by sea from Darwin to Broome in what has been Australia's first domestic live-ex voyage. The cattle will be processed at the Kimberley Meat Company. Pictured supplied by KMC.
IN A FIRST for Australia's live cattle export game, a shipment of Brahman-cross cattle have gone by sea from Darwin to Broome to supply the northern Western Australian abattoir Kimberley Meat Company.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

