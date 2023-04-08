Farm Online
Home/Beef

Vytelle raises $20 for accelerated genetics in cattle

April 9 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vytelle to pump $20m more into genetic progress in cattle
Vytelle to pump $20m more into genetic progress in cattle

Precision livestock company Vytelle has raised $20 million to accelerate genetic progress in cattle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.