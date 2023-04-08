Vytelle to pump $20m more into genetic progress in cattle

Precision livestock company Vytelle has raised $20 million to accelerate genetic progress in cattle.
With this new investment, Vytelle says it will continue to expand its global operations, while delivering the most accessible, reliable, and predictable reproductive technology available to customers today.
ALSO IN BEEF:
The investment was led by Forage Capital Partners, a Calgary-based growth equity fund that invests across the entire food and agriculture value chain. New investor, Mountain Group Partners, joins current investors, Grosvenor Food and Ag Tech, Open Prairie, Fulcrum Global Capital, Serra Ventures, and KC Rise to complete the round.
Forage Capital Partner, Jim Taylor said: "Vytelle has proven their ability to scale and deliver consistent results for the benefit of cattle producers aiming to accelerate genetic progress around the world. We are impressed with Vytelle's track record of growth and delivery and are excited about what the future will bring."
Vytelle's integrated technology platform combines Vytelle ADVANCE, a breakthrough in vitro fertilization technology, with Vytelle SENSE, an animal performance data capture system, and Vytelle INSIGHT, an artificial intelligence based genetic analytics engine.
As the fastest growing advanced reproduction company, Vytelle is easily accessible to more than 50 per cent of the US cow herd.
Combining this footprint with Vytelle's curation of the world's largest multibreed efficiency database provides the infrastructure to impact bovine genetic progress rapidly, the company said.
"We are delighted to have secured this new investment; this is indicative of strong market interest in our products and services. Our mission is clear, and we are grateful for the support of our investors who join us on our journey to ensure meat and milk are viable food choices for future generations." said Kerryann Kocher, CEO of Vytelle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.