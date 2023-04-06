Farm Online

Japanese encephalitis survivor joins Bendigo Health in fight against virus

April 7 2023 - 8:00am
Mick Smith caught JEV while camping near Swan Hill. Picture by Kate Monotti/Bendigo Health
Mick Smith caught JEV while camping near Swan Hill. Picture by Kate Monotti/Bendigo Health

A Japanese encephalitis survivor is calling on the community to protect themselves against mosquitos during the Easter camping period.

