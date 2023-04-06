A Japanese encephalitis survivor is calling on the community to protect themselves against mosquitos during the Easter camping period.
Victoria has recorded three deaths from mosquito-borne disease this season and with many expected to camp over the long weekend, Mick Smith wants people to be vigilant.
Mr Smith was hospitalised last year after contracting the illness during a camping trip near Swan Hill.
"There was nothing out of the ordinary apart from a bit of stagnant water and some wild pigs in a nearby forest," he said.
"I never usually camp around it because of mosquitos but the spot was great.
"I never used to put on mosquito spray, it used to annoy me. I always put it on my kids and I'm glad I put it on my kids."
Mr Smith, who is still recovering from the disease, recently went on his first camping trip since contracting JEV.
"I still love camping. I'll keep doing it as I love being in nature but it's in the back of my mind all the time - wear the repellent," he said.
"I'm conscious of water, dawn and dusk. I'm a lot more aware, a lot more alert."
Bendigo Health infectious diseases physician Dr Andrew Mahony said mosquitos were still highly active across central and northern parts of the state following the flood event in October, which has extended the traditional mosquito season.
"A lot of people might think that mosquitos aren't a problem at Easter, but that's not the case this year. Local councils are continuing to trap large numbers of mosquitos each week," he said.
Dr Mahony said while there was a vaccination for JEV, the other mosquito-borne illnesses prevalent in the state did not have a vaccine.
"The best protection is all the traditional techniques - wearing long loose-fitting clothing, using mosquito spray, avoiding being outside at dawn and dusk and removing stagnant water from your vicinity," he said.
For more information on how to protect yourself against mosquitos, visit betterhealth.vic.gov.au/protect-yourself-mosquito-borne-disease
