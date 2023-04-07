Farm Online

Australian ute drivers could save money and cut emissions

By Jennifer Dudley-Nicholson
April 8 2023 - 9:00am
A report has found motorists could save money and emissions by buying more fuel-efficient utes. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)
Australian ute drivers could save $42 million on fuel each year and cut more than 87,000 tonnes of carbon emissions by choosing more efficient models already on the market, a new study reveals.

