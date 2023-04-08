Steketee offers non-chemical weed option

WITH an increased focus on chemical sustainability and concerns over herbicide resistance any form of non-chemical weed management tool is attracting serious attention from grain growers.
The Steketee precision weeder, developed in Holland, can detect weeds in a grain crop and can manually hoe them out with 2 centimetre accuracy.
While Australia's large scale holdings traditionally test intensive technology such as manual weeders, Jade Hawker, CLAAS Harvest Centre, Lake Bolac, Victoria, said there had been good interest in the product, which his company is distributing.
Speaking at the Wimmera Machinery Field Days last month Mr Hawker said farmers were keen to investigate non-chemical means of control.
READ MORE: Farmers keen on making hay
READ MORE: CLAAS announces new tedder
"It might not be something they do across the whole farm but they might target problem areas where there are issues with resistance, it's been interesting to see just how much interest there has been," he said.
The Steketee system is run off a terminal which receives imagery from a camera system before passing onto the parallel sliding frame where the hoes are operated hydraulically.
A range of data is taken by the cameras including the detection of different green hues and all the red, green blue colour scheme.
The machine can also be programed to auto-learn so it can detect the particular problem weeds relevant to individual farmers.
The parallel sliding frame transfers the steering signal from the terminal to the EC-Weeder hydraulically.
The hoeing machine is than steered between the rows independently from the tractor movements.
Mr Hawker said Steketee was one of the leading companies in the field of weeding technology for precision agriculture.
Since 2007 the focus has been on intelligent camera concepts with single plant detection for automatic machine guidance.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.