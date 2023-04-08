PADDOCK preparation after three high yielding years is top of mind for many farmers across Australia.
With this in mind there has been a renaissance in interest in discs and disc chain systems to help break down trash and create a more uniform surface prior to sowing.
Kent Paterson, Bute Discs, recently took out the Machine of the Year award at last month's Wimmera Machinery Field Days for his disc chain system.
Mr Paterson, based at Bute on South Australia's Yorke Peninsula, exhibited with local business Horsham Hydraulics.
He said his business had a simple mantra, a disc for every soil and every season.
"One of the key features to the disc system is that there are adjustable weights giving you up to four different chain weights in the one system," he said.
"This can help with the versatility of the system, if you've got dry, hard soils you can add weights to the discs to help you get through that heavy top soil, but on the other hand if it has just rained you can take the weights off and you'll know it isn't going to make a mess."
Mr Paterson said the flexible weights system meant it was also suited to uneven, variable soils.
"You can put the weights over the parts of the chain that will go over hard soil."
He said there had been good interest at the Wimmera field days and more broadly in recent times.
"People are looking at different things in terms of their paddock management, especially with these big crop residues they have to get through."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
