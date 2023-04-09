Farm Online
Elders Wool has new headquarters in Western Australia

By Mal Gill
April 9 2023 - 11:00am
Operations manager Ryan Fletcher inside the East Rockingham warehouse that from July 1 will be the new headquarters of Elders wool business in Western Australia. It will be the first time since the 1980s that Elders has operated its own woolstore with its own warehousing staff.
AS the person responsible for setting up Elders' new East Rockingham, Western Australia, wool business headquarters, show floor and woolstore, operations manager Ryan Fletcher is steeped in wool industry traditions.

