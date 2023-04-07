Farm Online
Liberals split denied after partyroom voice call

By Tess Ikonomou and Dominic Giannini
April 7 2023 - 11:00am
Liberals leader Peter Dutton has insisted his party was not split over its position on the voice. (Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS)
A dissenting Liberal MP says the party is at a crossroads, while former minister Ken Wyatt has quit in protest over its decision to oppose the Indigenous voice to parliament.

