THE TEAM at French machinery manufacturers Gregoire Besson believe that when it comes to soil preparation more is more.
This is highlighted in their innovative all-in-one Discordon one-pass finisher, which features discs, tines and rollers all in the one unit.
Waringa Distribution is the Australian distributor for the manufacturer, based in the south-west of France at Montigne, north of Bordeaux.
Speaking at the Wimmera Machinery Field Days last month Waringa's Josh Heal said there had been good interest in the Discordon among time-poor farmers.
"After last year's floods and heavy crops there are paddocks that are in need of renovation for all sorts of reasons," Mr Heal said.
"Rather than having to go out and individually mulch and then disc or work and then maybe roll it there is the opportunity to do it all in one pass."
The machine stubble ploughs the soil, mulches, decompacts and reconsolidates in a single pass.
Mr Heal said the tines can be set to work at the same depth as the discs, or deeper, for maximum destruction of crop residue.
The first disc row opens the ground and mulches all plant residues to clear a path for the tines whilst accelerating decomposition.
The angling of the disc gangs can be mechanically adjusted to change the penetration capacity of the discs to precisely match the soil structure.
The tines are hydraulically adjustable up to 40cm deep, and are independent from the disc gangs which enables the tines to work deeper than the discs, and decompact the lower layers of the soil.
Then the second row of discs take up the mulch, smooth and level it in order to fully prepare the soil for sowing, before finally the rollers ensure depth control.
"The rolling can provide optimal conditions for germination, self-seeding, and sowing."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
