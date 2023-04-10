Alpha Discs provide crop options

DESCRIBED as a disc system for farmers who prefer tines, the Alpha Disc system, designed by WA business iPaddock, are winning farmers over across the country.
Bruce Bartlett, Ag Gear, Ararat, Victoria said there had been strong interest in the product, which took out runner's up in the machine of the year competition at last month's Wimmera Machinery Field Days.
"Flexibility and versatility is really important for croppers now and that is what you get with the Alpha Disc," he said.
"You can get all the durability and simplicity of tines, with the precision and trashflow of disc."
He said the disc units could be retrofitted onto existing seeders.
"They are a low cost and low maintenance option that can be retrofitted onto a number of popular seeding bars which is what I think has got a lot of growers interested."
He said the system was also attracting interest from growers with difficult soil types.
"iPaddock Alpha Discs can also be configured at any row spacing as single row single disc units, which is recommended for very sticky or very stony conditions, virtually eliminating the blockages experienced in those conditions with conventional single disc and double disc openers."
In terms of the disc shape, the discs have a custom designed rippled disc governed by a load bearing press wheel to accurately place seeds into a firm, well shaped furrow, without the big issues of mud blockages common on gauge wheel disc seeders.
Mr Bartlett said the discs, designed by WA farmer and inventor Mic Fels, were made for practical ease of use.
He pointed to design features such as dual row system also means every disc can be mounted on a single rank, eliminating the issue of the rear row backfilling the front row.
"This also greatly simplifies pipe checking and maintenance, you don't have to spend so much time under the machine in the dirt checking."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
