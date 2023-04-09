Farm Online

How autonomous drones could soon take off on the land

By Liv Casben
April 9 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sphere Drones has been carrying out trials for autonomous drones in Wagga Wagga, NSW. (PARIS COCKINOS)
Sphere Drones has been carrying out trials for autonomous drones in Wagga Wagga, NSW. (PARIS COCKINOS)

While mustering livestock with drones isn't new in Australia, autonomous drones could soon have lift-off if an Australian company has its way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.