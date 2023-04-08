Farm Online

Man killed in off-road quad bike, motorbike collision

By Duncan Murray
April 8 2023 - 4:00pm
A quad bike rider has died in a collision with a motorbike on the Finke off-road track in the NT. (Marianna Day Massey/AAP PHOTOS)
A collision between two riders on the iconic Finke Track near Alice Springs has claimed the life of a 27-year-old man.

