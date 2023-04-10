For the first time, Nuffield Australia will offer at least five specific drought resilience scholarships as part of its overseas study tours to help primary producers bolster their business strengths.
Nuffield has partnered with the federal government's Future Drought Fund to provide the specific drought scholarships and will also weave the topic through its wider scholarship program and training.
"This will give all our scholars the ability, knowledge and experiences to better understand drought management issues and make a difference in their communities," said Nuffield Australia chief executive officer and former Nuffield Scholar, Jodie Redcliffe.
Applications for Nuffield Scholarships are open now and close on June 9.
Farmers and others working in food and fibre production are urged to consider how they could use overseas study tours to improve their business and industry, through a Nuffield Scholarship.
"Our scholarships enable producers to travel the world and bring back the latest ideas and innovations to develop themselves, their businesses and wider agricultural industry," Ms Radcliffe said.
"Recognising the uncertainty across the globe, we've strengthened our focus this year on enhancing the resilience and sustainability of Australian agriculture.
"Despite many areas experiencing floods recently, as farmers we know Australia is prone to drought."
She noted of all the climate challenges to affect Australia, drought was one of the most feared and costly in terms of production losses.
Droughts also brought other emergencies like bushfires and took a toll on the mental health of farmers and their communities.
With international travel back in full swing, Nuffield Australia currently has groups of scholars travelling around the globe, including 2022 scholarship winner and southern Queensland grazier, Jesse Moody, who, coincidentally is in Argentina to see how producers manage their livestock operations during drought.
Mr Moody has been observing ways to make his family's business more resilient.
He wants to find ways to better manage livestock in pastoral zones to protect soils and pastures, and ultimately, help manage variable climatic conditions.
Each scholarship is valued at $35,000.
In total Nuffield Australia will award up to 20 scholarships in 2023.
Nuffield Australia, part of the 70-year-old international Nuffield Foundation scholar network will award up to 20 scholarships this year, spanning the horticulture, grains, dairy, wool, fisheries and cotton industries and more.
Scholarships are open to all those involved in food and fibre production typically aged between 28 and 45.
A bursary allows scholars to travel for 14 weeks during the next two years to study a topic important to their industry..
Having lived through the devastation of the Millennium drought, Mr Moody was keen to trial different ways to manage sheep and goats when the next drought hit and lasted most of nine years.
"I tried a few things like moving mobs around and resting country where possible and I thought, 'we're onto something here'," he said.
His Nuffield Scholarship is allowing Mr Moody to see firsthand how other people manage conditions and what they're doing that will make their soils, and businesses, more resilient.
For the next part of his scholarship program he travels to Canada, attending a conference with fellow Nuffield Scholars from across the world, and visiting a range of agricultural businesses.
Mr Moody said a Nuffield Scholarship provided a unique opportunity to travel purposefully and meet a diverse range of people with different experiences and views.
Scholarship applications must be submitted by June 9, so shortlisted applicants can be interviewed during July and August.
Successful recipients will be announced at the Nuffield Australia National Conference in Perth from September 10 to 13.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
