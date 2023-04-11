Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Australian Breeding Value release proves accuracy of genomic testing

April 12 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen and Dale Angus use genomic testing to help to make informed, data-supported decisions about which animals stay and go from a genetic perspective on their Ondit, Vic, farm. Picture supplied
Karen and Dale Angus use genomic testing to help to make informed, data-supported decisions about which animals stay and go from a genetic perspective on their Ondit, Vic, farm. Picture supplied

Genomic testing has produced a mammoth leap in genetic progress in the Australian dairy industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.