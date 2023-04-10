Drier pattern emerging

The transition into a full El Nino is expected to be fairly slow over the coming months so its effects will be quite varied initially. In general, rainfall over winter and spring in much of eastern Australia is likely to be a little below normal - quite a change to the conditions of last year. However, often in these situations there can still be the occasional brief but significant rain event which will locally boost totals towards and even above average. This is partially because at least in the next month or two, such a pattern can give rise to increased upper troughs and given the warm temperatures still present in the Coral and Tasman seas, this means a slightly increased chance of East Coast Lows developing. Short of a random, extreme event occurring, average rainfall is favoured for the rest of autumn before progressively tending drier from later in May onwards with a slightly higher risk of early frosts emerging as the lower atmosphere becomes drier too.