Farm Online

Below normal rainfall likely for winter and spring

By Don White, Weatherwatch
April 11 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drier pattern emerging
Drier pattern emerging

The first major westerly change of the season swept across south east Australia at Easter, with the Southern Annular Mode swinging to the negative. However, this may be only temporary.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.