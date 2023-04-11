Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

AWI wool education programs plummet during COVID but back on track

VN
By Victoria Nugent
Updated April 12 2023 - 11:04am, first published 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Wool Innovation has tweaked education programs following the pandemic in a bid to improve its performance.
Australian Wool Innovation has tweaked education programs following the pandemic in a bid to improve its performance.

Australian Wool Innovation says its wool education programs are getting back on track despite demand plummeting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VN

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.