Wool's activewear credentials are growing, with work being done to prove its breathability in dynamic conditions.
A new fabric-level test is now in development as part of work being done by Australian Wool Innovation and could help boost demand for wool in the high performance sportswear market.
AWI's Program Manager for Fibre Advocacy and Eco Credentials Angus Ireland said the study had identified a previously unverified attribute of wool- its ability to retain heat for extended periods after each exercise phase.
"This attribute of retaining heat when the garment is damp is relevant to stop-go sports where participants go through repeated stages of activity and sweating, and then pause and recover in outdoor environments," he said.
"For example it's particularly relevant to rock climbers and cyclists- where wool's performance can be differentiated from other fibres.
"An important step to having this attribute acknowledged by major sportswear brands, and to create even more demand for wool in this market, is to develop an objective test method that can be applied to fabrics."
The development of the fabric test is underway and is expected to be completed by June.
AWI's marketing has placed a strong focus on sportswear in recent years, with a number of campaigns based around increasing consumers' awareness of Merino wool as a performance fibre ideal for sporting pursuits.
