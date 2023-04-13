March beef exports surge

WITH 23 working days in the month, a full cattle-supply pipeline and generally little or no lost time due to weather events, production surged in March and beef exports to all destinations rocketed from 70,000 tonnes (shipped weight) in February to 98,978t.
This is a very considerable turnaround as the only times in the past 12 years when March exports have been higher were in the dry years of 2014-15 and 2019.
The significance of the result is further illustrated when it is considered that average March tonnage since 2012 excluding those dry years is just 89,000.
As well as the full complement of working days, elevated slaughter levels were a contributing factor, with MLA reporting a weekly kill of 113,000 at the beginning of the month rising to 116,000 by the end of the month.
Labour Day public holiday in Victoria caused a blip mid-month but up to that point the kill was very stable with Queensland around 60,000 head, New South Wales 30,000, Victoria 13,000 and the proportion of females constant at 42 per cent.
In the latter weeks of the month NSW remained constant but the female kill in Qld fell noticeably while the male component increased. In Vic there was a substantial increase in both male and female cattle and overall the female proportion fell to 38pc.
The change in the makeup of the Qld kill is likely explained by weather with gaps plugged with feedlot cattle while the step up in Vic is likely due to seasonal turnoff.
Going forward into April it would seem likely that increased numbers will continue to come forward in Vic.
In Qld, cattle pushed back by weather will need to come through as well as cattle already booked for the month but with only 17 working days it will be something of a squeeze. To the extent that labour will permit, there may be some incremental rise in throughput per shift but April is going to return a very different export result compared to March.
Looking at the March result there are several standouts.
On a volume basis Japan, Korea, China and the US all recorded big increases.
Korea stands out because at 19,933t it has recorded the biggest monthly volume in at least the past 12 years. This is more than 6000t up on both the previous month and same month last year.
Almost identical at 19,958t, China has weighed in with its best result since May 2020 when Australia/China diplomatic relations fell apart.
From 2012, when Australia's beef trade with China first got under way, it took until February 2019 to reach a monthly volume of 19,000t.
The return to this magnitude of trade would have to be seen as a very positive step and give hope that those plants still locked out will soon gain readmission.
For Japan, its jump from 16,000t in February to 20,461t in March was virtually identical to what happened in 2022. But traders will no doubt be hoping that this will be the only equivalence they see as they look for much improved trading conditions this year.
Still in the Asian sphere, Indonesia added to its February surge with 7731t in March. This latest volume has only been bettered twice in the past 12 years. On a progressive year-to-date basis, Indonesian imports of Australian beef are up by 144pc.
While the US market did not quite reach the volumes of the major Asian markets it nevertheless recorded a massive upswing from 11,000t in February to 17,305t in March.
This also represents a similar increase in the same month last year. The last time the US took this much beef was August 2020.
But there is no certainty around the likely strength of this momentum in the US market.
There seems absolutely no doubt that much lower beef and dairy cow slaughter rates will put US domestic lean beef supply under pressure but there is growing unease about the demand outlook for the summer and autumn months ahead according to US-based analyst, Steiner.
Economic uncertainty, the impact of higher menu prices on demand at food service level coupled with elevated inventory and low prices for competing-product chicken breasts are all part of the story.
US supply outlook has so far driven up the price of imported Australian lean from its January low of US237c/lb to around US266c/lb at the latter end of March.
But there it seems to have paused as US traders and end users grapple with the interrelationship between demand and supply side uncertainties.
US domestic lean prices are moving more slowly than previously thought and in consequence the trade seems content for the moment to hasten slowly in covering their forward positions.
WITH Easter over, processors are expecting phones to start ringing as the peak production period for the first half of the year looms.
First round musters will add western cattle to the supply mix, testing available capacity and possibly influencing prices.
For the moment one major processor is continuing to offer 610c/kg for YP ox and 530 for heavy cow in southern Qld.
Overseas, significant declines in fed and non-fed cattle slaughter in the US last week pushed spot market and cattle futures sharply higher.
Flow through to the lean-beef import market resulted in a 4c/lb lift to US271c/lb (FOB East Coast) ending a two to three week period of subdued activity.
But there still remains an underlying hesitancy in the market.
There is only cautious optimism about how strong demand will be in this year's grilling season and from a supply perspective the question is whether or not drought in the mid-west states will end and how that will affect cow supply.
Another overlaying factor is the final push from Brazil to get beef into the US under quota. Brazil shares a 65,005t quota with other eligible countries at a preferential in-quota tariff of 4.4c/kg.
The quota is expected to fill by the end of April, at which point the out-of-quota tariff jumps to 26.4pc.
