Analysis

Big jump in beef exports during March

By Ken Wilcock
April 13 2023 - 11:00am
March beef exports surge

WITH 23 working days in the month, a full cattle-supply pipeline and generally little or no lost time due to weather events, production surged in March and beef exports to all destinations rocketed from 70,000 tonnes (shipped weight) in February to 98,978t.

