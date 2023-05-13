Steph's Motherland journey unites rural mums

Stephanie Trethewey's journey to becoming an advocate for rural mums began at her kitchen table with a $120 microphone in late 2019.
That was when she began her Motherland Australia podcast, believing hearing other rural mothers' stories would help her feel less alone.
As mum to Elliot and Evie, now aged 4 and 2 respectively, Ms Trethewey knows what it's like to be in the trenches of motherhood, an experience made more challenging by being on the land.
An accomplished broadcast journalist, Ms Trethewey's life changed when she fell in love with a farmer, moving to rural Tasmania when her firstborn was six months old.
Her personal struggles led her to launch the podcast, which grew into Motherland, a not-for- profit organisation on a mission to make life a little bit less lonely for mums on the land.
In 2022 she was awarded the AgriFutures Rural Women's Award after she created Motherland Village, Australia's first online rural mother's group program and now she's added another title to her resume, that of author.
Her book Motherland tells the stories of 14 rural mothers from across the country, touching on issues such as accessing IVF, domestic violence and surviving loss.
Ms Trethewey said it's been very exciting to see her book Motherland come to fruition and be embraced by both country and city readers.
"I just care so deeply about Motherland and it's just my passion project so I couldn't say no," she said.
"When the offer initially came through from Allen and Unwin, I thought it was a joke or a scam at first but it was real.
"It has been a crazy two years from start to finish... it's definitely been the hardest professional project I've ever done but a deeply personal one as well."
MORE READING:
Motherland started hitting bookstores at the beginning of April and arriving in rural mailboxes in all corners of Australia around the same time, as Ms Trethewey's legion of fans snapped up their own copies.
Ms Trethewey said she believes adversity fuels innovation.
"I have spent a long time feeling sorry for myself during my toughest moments, when I struggled with postnatal depression, when I felt alone, when I felt resentful, when I was struggling with how relentless farming is... I was in a pretty bad place but I'm now out the other end realising that all those hard times were all for a reason," she said.
"Sharing some of these women's deepest struggles as well as their biggest accomplishments is a privilege I don't take for granted.
"They are real and they are raw and that's what Motherland stands for.
"I love that people trust me with their stories, it is such an honour."
Ms Trethewey said she joined the pilot Motherland Village program in 2021, after she created the support network that she needed herself.
The group recently met for the first time, gathering in Brisbane, flying in from all over the country.
"These women are some of my closest friends and we've shared things with each other that we haven't shared with anyone before," Ms Trethewey said.
"I think that's the power of Motherland, even if you do have a local community and you do have your friends, some of the women coming to us are craving a fresh, safe, non-judgemental space."
The empire is only growing, with the first official Motherland event to be held in Queensland, at Goondiwindi in May as a belated Mother's Day celebration.
"I'm really pumped, it's going to be a beautiful way to celebrate Mother's Day and to celebrate rural mothers across the region and beyond," Ms Trethewey said.
"We listen to the community and there's a real appetite for these connections to be solidified in a physical way through events and that's why we're starting out with our first little one to see how it goes.
"Our mission is to put rural motherhood on the mainstream map and to make rural mums feel valued for all the hats they wear, whether they are full time stay at home mums, whether they are in the cattleyards or on the computer running bush businesses, they are all the glue that holds our rural communities together."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.