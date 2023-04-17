Agribusiness buzz in brief

Meat industry speculation about a potential breakup of the Teys-Cargill beef processing partnership has faded out, despite a review looking at options for the 12-year-old joint venture.
While the Teys family has not made any public statements, the company's staff were recently informed there would be no change to the existing business arrangement.
The long established Queensland butchering family has a joint 50-50 owned beef processing and feedlot partnership with US agricultural commodity giant, Cargill, involving meat processing plants in Beenleigh, Biloela and Rockhampton in Queensland; Wagga Wagga and Tamworth in NSW, and Naracoorte in South Australia.
The venture also has feedlots at Charlton in Victoria, Condamine, Queensland and Wagga Wagga.
Executive chairman, Brad Teys, reportedly told staff the family's stake in the Teys Australia business had not been sold, and nor was it for sale.
A review of potential business opportunities to accelerate the growth strategy, including a sale option, had been completed, but no changes to the existing model were planned as the business moved forward.
Discussion of possible new owners for Teys' business and the future of the partnership with Cargill surfaced in December, with Brazilian meat businesses, Minerva Foods and Marfrig, mentioned as potentially talking with Teys.
Woolworths' ambitions to build an export market for its private label brands and other grocery lines with retailers in Asia has been scuttled.
The supermarket group is expected to close its export business by June 30, blaming supply and demand difficulties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year.
While the retailer had built a network partnering with major distributors and grocery outlets in certain overseas markets, Woolworths said geopolitical issues and supply chain disruptions had "materially impacted the business".
Woolworths established markets for own-brand products and small volumes of meat to Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and the Philippines as part of a business-to-business division which continues wholesaling to buyers within Australia.
Similar house brand grocery export initiatives by British supermarkets Sainsbury's and Tesco have also floundered in the past two years because of supply chain difficulties.
The Australian Banking Association has launched an advertising campaign raising awareness of financial scam situations and providing customers with tools to beat the scammers.
The "hear the alarm bells" campaign highlights the importance of customer vigilance in the wake of scams costing $596 million reported to Scamwatch in the year to February 2023 - 21,404 scams a month averaging almost $50m each month.
The advertisements feature messages to help customers spot criminal activity, including scams impersonating banks (banks will never call asking customers to transfer money to another account); E-toll scams (never click on suspicious texts, links or emails); investment scams (always check you are dealing with legitimate organisations), and invoice scams (never transfer money unless certain it is to the right person).
ABA chief executive officer, Anna Bligh (pictured), said the campaign urged Australians to stop and listen for alarm bells.
"If it doesn't feel quite right, it might be a scam."
The privately owned infant dairy formula producer and exporter Care A2 Plus is aiming to list on the Australian Securities Exchange before the end of the 2022-23 year.
Early this year Care A2 Plus signed a partnership with American pharmaceutical firm, Gensco Pharma, which began importing the Australian product to help fill a serious gap in US infant powder supplies.
At the same time the American Food and Drug Administration extended its approval for the infant milk brand to be sold in the US until late 2025.
Care A2's formula product, which is also halal certified, is made from milk supplied from a single source dairy operation in south western Victoria.
Care A2 has looked at taking on a local cornerstone investor prior to its initial public offering, and has also considered investing in the milk powder packing plant at Hallam in Melbourne where its product is currently tinned.
South Australian almond processor and marketer, Almondco has celebrated the completion of its $36.6 million expansion and upgrade to its Renmark facility in the Riverland.
The February completion date ended four upgrade projects since 2019, including a 10,000 square metre warehouse and capacity upgrades to the plant to handle increasing almonds volumes at the plant.
Work began with the help of a $28.5m South Australian government loan, with another $8.1m loan provided last year.
Almondco, formed in 1944 as a grower co-operative, handles harvested nuts from more than 80 per cent all almond growers in Australia.
The business pools members' crops to produce more than 100 almond products at the processing site.
Almondco managing director, Brenton Woolston said 2022 saw a record intake, up 25pc on the previous crop and the business hoped to end the 2022-23 season with another 20pc increase.
After its worst crop result in a decade last season, listed almond grower and processor, Select Harvests, has begun its 2023 harvest season on another disappointing note because the past year's cool, wet conditions have eroded yield expectations.
Volumes delivered to its processing plant in northern Victoria from its non-pollinator variety trees, which represent about half Select's orchard plantings, suggested yields slipping about 25 per cent to 35pcm on initial forecasts.
Estimates on the remaining crop would be assessed after the Nonpareil almonds were harvested.
However, new managing director, David Surveyor, said the financial impact of the volume downgrade should be somewhat offset by improving global almond prices and increased export activity, including strong shipments from Australia - up 60pc in January on exports a year earlier.
Chinese orders were increasingly active following the easing of COVID lockdowns this year and Indian and Middle Eastern buyers were seeking contracts at improved prices.
Farm machinery group, New Holland, has partnered with Queensland-based career advisory service, UNIQ You, to enhance mentorship, opportunities for female students interested in agriculture, manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing.
UNIQ You is a not-for-profit focused on increasing the proportion of women working in industries and roles where they are currently under-represented.
The partnership will see five women within New Holland's network who have chosen a career path less obvious to many, connected to high school girls in Years 9 to 12, during their critical career decision-making school years.
New Holland general manager, Bruce Healy, said the career advisory service delivered through UNIQ You would support a more diverse pipeline of talent across the industry and minimise gender-related obstacles.
"The future of agriculture, logistics, warehousing, and manufacturing industries is dependant on encouraging diversity and inclusivity within the next generation of emerging talent," he said.
UNIQ You chief executive officer, Tanya Meessmann, said career pathways offered by agriculture were much more than the traditional understanding of food production as the industry was transformed by technological advancements and new agribusiness opportunities.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
