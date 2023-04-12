Cattle property with Riverfront development opportunity

BRACKENHILL is described as an expansive riverfront development opportunity located 20 minutes from Rockhampton and 40 minutes from Yeppoon.
To be sold through an expressions of interest process, the 345 hectare (852 acre) property in three freehold titles features a 1.6km frontage to the Fitzroy River and has significant potential for further irrigation development.
Offered by the Meldrum family, the well grassed freehold property has been run as a cattle property since 1966, when Alexander 'Bob' Meldrum, bought the river acreage soon after he established his veterinary practice in Rockhampton.
Mr Meldrum spent many years extensively clearing and improving Brackhill.
The property has been managed and further developed by his two daughters during the past 18 years.
There is also quality cultivation country, including areas of rich black soils.
The river country is shaded by belah and bottle trees with some ironbark trees.
There are also extensive areas of ponded pastures across the property, irrigated by a gravity fed system.
Brackenhill presents with a large body of fresh green seed, including of banbatsi, green panic, para grass, lucerne and siratro.
The exceptionally well watered property to access to the Fitzroy River and Etna Creek, as well as 11 gully dams.
The irrigation system is supported by supplemented and unsupplemented water allocations.
Improvements include equipped timber and steel cattle yards and a four-bay machinery shed.
The undulating topography of the property provides impressive panoramic views.
The property was previously approved as a residential river acreage subdevelopment.
Brackenhill is being sold through an expressions of interest process, which closes on May 11.
Contact Melissa Meldrum, 0421 066 605.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.