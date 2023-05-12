Gone bust... how the collapse of reserve price scheme changed Australia's wool industry

Australia's wool industry was once inextricably linked to our national prosperity, to the point that it was a well known fact that the nation rode on the sheep's back.
But In 1991, the face of the Australian wool industry changed forever after the suspension of the reserve price scheme led to major market collapse.
The reserve price scheme began in 1970 and was administered firstly by the newly created Australian Wool Commission up until 1973 and then by its successor, the Australian Wool Corporation.
The introduction of the scheme came after decades of debate regarding a possible scheme with three previous proposal rejected by woolgrowers in 1920, 1951 and 1965.
From 1967- 1970 a partial scheme had run that only applied to clips of less than four bales.
The RPS was intended to provide surety for the commodity price, with the AWC to buy wool if it fell below the reserve price and then on-sell it during times of greater demand and the plan worked throughout the 1970s and early 1980s.
In 1970, the new scheme started out with a flexible reserve, but in September 1974 the Whitlam government changed this to a firm floor price, financing the scheme with the 5 per cent wool tax, setting the stage for the price elevation.
In 1987, legislation changes meant that control of the floor price was largely removed from the hands of the relevant minister and was from then on set by the Wool Council of Australia.
As wool prices boomed, the WCA lifted the reserve, with the price reaching 830 cents a kilogram.
Woolgrowers ramped up production, buoyed by the certainty of a good price.
But as the 1990s arrived, so too did global recession
Various international factors including the collapse of the Soviet Union and reduced orders from Russian and Chinese mills caused demand for wool to ease and prices slumped.
But the AWC continued buying Australian wool to stockpile, planning to sell it on after the market dip.
As the stockpile of wool grew larger with the AWC borrowing to fund its purchases after its own coffers dried up, something was going to have to give.
As things got more and more dire, a flock reduction scheme was introduced by AWC in December 1990, with farmers receiving $1.80 per sheep culled. A further $6 bounty for sheep aged between six and 15 months was introduced in January 1991 in a bid to get growers to cull younger sheep.
Then the Australian government stepped in to take back control of the RPS, curbing it before abolishing it.
Speaking at the National Rural Press Club last year, former Agriculture Minister John Kerin described it as the hardest decision of his career but said there was no alternative.
Mr Kerin said RPS was "savaged by the Wool Corporation from the word go".
"It was never exactly the same as was proposed, and it was only ever meant to be a holding mechanism, it wasn't to get the price like that," he said.
Faced with AWC's refusal to reduce the price, Mr Kerin first slashed the price to 700 cents a kilogram but it wasn't enough to bring the buyers back.
By that time the AWC had a stockpile of 4.6 million bales of wool and a net debt of $2.4 billion. Storage costs and interest were accruing at the rate of $3 million a day.
When free market sales resumed wool was selling for just 430 cents a kilogram.
Woolgrowers and wool related businesses faced financial ruin and key processors around the world went out of business.
The controversial flock reduction scheme was brought to an early end in April 1991, at which point an estimated 10.5 million sheep had been killed.
The end of the RPS also meant fundamental changes at an organisational level as the AWC split into three, leading to the creation of the Wool Research and Development Corporation and The Australian Wool Realisation Commission, designed to manage the liquidation of the stockpile. The process took until 2001.
The recovery process for the wool industry following the market crash was lengthy and complex, with the collapse of the RPS that catalyst for a number of woolgrowers to get out of Merinos and shift their operations.
In many ways the collapse of the RPS permanently altered the face of the Australian wool industry, leaving it volatile.
In 1991 the national flock was more than 163 million, today the figure sits at 68.5 million.
Australia still has the largest wool trade in the world and market analysts have tipped a steady rise in wool prices in the years ahead.
During the troubled 1990s, the greasy trade to China was instrumental to holding the industry together and today China is the biggest export destination for Australian wool, taking around 80 per cent of the clip.
Last year China exported about 264 million kilograms of Australian wool, valued at more than $2.5 billion.
