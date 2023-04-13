Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Wool demand in India ticks up after tariffs removed

VN
By Victoria Nugent
April 14 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WoolProducers Australia CEO Jo Hall and president Steve Harrison at India Fashion Tex.
WoolProducers Australia CEO Jo Hall and president Steve Harrison at India Fashion Tex.

Australia's wool industry is hopeful that India will gradually start purchasing more and more Australian wool off the back of the first meeting of the joint Australia India Wool Working Group in March.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VN

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.