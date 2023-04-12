Farm Online

Vale Max Hazelton: Tributes paid to airlines legend

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
April 12 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Sharp and Max Hazelton share a word during the late aviation legend's 95th birthday celebration in 2022. Picture by Jude Keogh.
John Sharp and Max Hazelton share a word during the late aviation legend's 95th birthday celebration in 2022. Picture by Jude Keogh.

Tributes have been paid to a legend of aviation who helped pioneer plane-travel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.