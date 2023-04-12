Farm Online

Sustainable Table is applying research for regenerative agriculture

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
April 13 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sustainable Table members Hayley Morris, Jade Miles and Tanya Massy met in Melbourne to discuss using research for regenerative practices. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Sustainable Table members Hayley Morris, Jade Miles and Tanya Massy met in Melbourne to discuss using research for regenerative practices. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

A group of passionate producers are delivering a research package to optimise land use and start a conversation about regenerative farming.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.