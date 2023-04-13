Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Final broadside as dairy lobbyist retires

JB
By Jamie Brown
April 13 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Outgoing EastAus milk CEO Shaughn Morgan. File photo
Outgoing EastAus milk CEO Shaughn Morgan. File photo

Outgoing co-CEO of eastAUS Milk Shaughn Morgan launched one last broadside in protection of the dairy industry as he warned the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission to remain wary of Coles' incursion into milk processing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.