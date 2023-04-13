Farm Online
Home/Dairy

The Dairy, Johns River: experiencing farm life and connecting consumers to the product

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
April 13 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Peake and his dad Sam help feed one of the calves at The Dairy, Johns River during a tour over the Easter weekend. Picture: Janice Peake
Jack Peake and his dad Sam help feed one of the calves at The Dairy, Johns River during a tour over the Easter weekend. Picture: Janice Peake

I believe it's important to find out about the food which ends up on your family's table.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.