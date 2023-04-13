I believe it's important to find out about the food which ends up on your family's table.
It's why I decided to sign up for an Easter weekend tour of a local dairy farm to discover what's it's like to work on the land on the NSW Mid North Coast.
The Dairy is a family-run farm at Johns River, south of Port Macquarie, NSW, where Emily and Matt Neilson live with their boys Joseph and Henry.
The couple began dairy farming in 2015 with 55 cows going through an old eight-bale walk-through dairy at Dungog, NSW.
They moved their cows and their family to the Mid North Coast at the end of 2021, to allow them to expand and make their business more sustainable.
We arrived at the farm and were welcomed by Emily and her son Joseph.
After a quick introduction about the history of the farm, we were invited to walk up to where the calves are kept.
One of the calves was only two days old, which was a surprise given the size of the babies!
Emily explained the reasons as to why they separate the calves from their mothers.
She said all farmers would prefer to keep mothers and babies together, but it's not able to occur in Australia because it's not economically sustainable.
The calves are bottle fed the warm milk from their mothers.
My son Jack had a fabulous time feeding the calf, with a little bit of help from his dad.
Emily also spoke about the challenges of being a farmer - where so many variables can impact the profitability of the farm.
She made reference to the supermarket wars of 2011, where Coles changed the price of private label milk to $1 a litre and Woolworths followed after.
READ MORE: Final broadside as dairy lobbyist retires
Emily said the fact that customers were willing to pay such a little price for milk, meant they didn't understand a thing about what it costs a farmer to produce.
Her aim is to educate people about where milk comes from and how the animals are treated, so they can better understand what farmers do to create the final product.
As a milk consumer I will now picture the farmer and the farm when I buy a bottle of milk from the shops.
Since hearing about Emily's challenges regarding the milk price, I will also question the price of milk at the shops and think about how it's impacting farming families.
Want to read more stories like this?
Sign up below (select Dairy News) to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email in-box twice a week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.